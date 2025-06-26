通貨 / EWTX
EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc
15.53 USD 1.64 (11.81%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EWTXの今日の為替レートは、11.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.04の安値と15.68の高値で取引されました。
Edgewise Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EWTX News
- Wall Street Analysts Think Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Could Surge 182%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- トランプ大統領令懸念でBeiGene株下落、RBCは買い場と見る
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Could Rally 172.96%: Here's is How to Trade
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Edgewise Therapeutics stock
- Edgewise Therapeutics CMO sells $38,329 in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CEO Kevin Koch sells $106k in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CSO sells $25,539 in EWTX stock
- Edgewise Therapeutics CFO sells $19k in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CBO sells shares worth $33,360
- Edgewise Therapeutics general counsel sells $28k in shares
- Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock price target raised to $49 at RBC Capital
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Edgewise Therapeutics stock with $46 price target
- Edgewise Therapeutics shares surge as Q2 loss narrows, beats estimates
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
- Raymond James initiates Edgewise Therapeutics stock with Strong Buy rating
- This Starbucks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- RBC Capital reiterates outperform rating on Edgewise stock amid BMD progress
- No Accelerated FDA Approval For Edgewise's Rare Muscular Disease Drug; Shares Fall - Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock holds at $16 target amid trial concerns
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock falls after FDA deems data insufficient for accelerated approval
1日のレンジ
14.04 15.68
1年のレンジ
10.60 38.13
- 以前の終値
- 13.89
- 始値
- 14.05
- 買値
- 15.53
- 買値
- 15.83
- 安値
- 14.04
- 高値
- 15.68
- 出来高
- 3.722 K
- 1日の変化
- 11.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -29.41%
- 1年の変化
- -42.35%
