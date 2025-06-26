クォートセクション
通貨 / EWTX
EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc

15.53 USD 1.64 (11.81%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EWTXの今日の為替レートは、11.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.04の安値と15.68の高値で取引されました。

Edgewise Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.04 15.68
1年のレンジ
10.60 38.13
以前の終値
13.89
始値
14.05
買値
15.53
買値
15.83
安値
14.04
高値
15.68
出来高
3.722 K
1日の変化
11.81%
1ヶ月の変化
7.10%
6ヶ月の変化
-29.41%
1年の変化
-42.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K