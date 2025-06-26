Valute / EWTX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc
14.26 USD 1.27 (8.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EWTX ha avuto una variazione del -8.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.09 e ad un massimo di 15.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWTX News
- Wall Street Analysts Think Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Could Surge 182%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Il titolo BeiGene crolla su timori per ordine esecutivo di Trump, RBC vede opportunità d’acquisto
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Could Rally 172.96%: Here's is How to Trade
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Edgewise Therapeutics stock
- Edgewise Therapeutics CMO sells $38,329 in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CEO Kevin Koch sells $106k in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CSO sells $25,539 in EWTX stock
- Edgewise Therapeutics CFO sells $19k in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CBO sells shares worth $33,360
- Edgewise Therapeutics general counsel sells $28k in shares
- Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock price target raised to $49 at RBC Capital
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Edgewise Therapeutics stock with $46 price target
- Edgewise Therapeutics shares surge as Q2 loss narrows, beats estimates
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
- Raymond James initiates Edgewise Therapeutics stock with Strong Buy rating
- This Starbucks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- RBC Capital reiterates outperform rating on Edgewise stock amid BMD progress
- No Accelerated FDA Approval For Edgewise's Rare Muscular Disease Drug; Shares Fall - Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock holds at $16 target amid trial concerns
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock falls after FDA deems data insufficient for accelerated approval
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.09 15.69
Intervallo Annuale
10.60 38.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.53
- Apertura
- 15.52
- Bid
- 14.26
- Ask
- 14.56
- Minimo
- 14.09
- Massimo
- 15.69
- Volume
- 2.322 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -8.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- -47.07%
20 settembre, sabato