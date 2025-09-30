- Genel bakış
ETHZW: Ethzilla Corp
ETHZW fiyatı bugün 0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.0640 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.0849 aralığında işlem gördü.
Ethzilla Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ETHZW stock price today?
Ethzilla Corp stock is priced at 0.0790 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 0.0789, and trading volume reached 189. The live price chart of ETHZW shows these updates.
Does Ethzilla Corp stock pay dividends?
Ethzilla Corp is currently valued at 0.0790. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -78.06% and USD. View the chart live to track ETHZW movements.
How to buy ETHZW stock?
You can buy Ethzilla Corp shares at the current price of 0.0790. Orders are usually placed near 0.0790 or 0.0820, while 189 and 11.27% show market activity. Follow ETHZW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ETHZW stock?
Investing in Ethzilla Corp involves considering the yearly range 0.0590 - 0.3900 and current price 0.0790. Many compare -64.09% and -78.06% before placing orders at 0.0790 or 0.0820. Explore the ETHZW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ethzilla Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ethzilla Corp in the past year was 0.3900. Within 0.0590 - 0.3900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0789 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ethzilla Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Ethzilla Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ethzilla Corp (ETHZW) over the year was 0.0590. Comparing it with the current 0.0790 and 0.0590 - 0.3900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETHZW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ETHZW stock split?
Ethzilla Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0789, and -78.06% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.0789
- Açılış
- 0.0710
- Satış
- 0.0790
- Alış
- 0.0820
- Düşük
- 0.0640
- Yüksek
- 0.0849
- Hacim
- 189
- Günlük değişim
- 0.13%
- Aylık değişim
- -64.09%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -78.06%
- Yıllık değişim
- -78.06%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4