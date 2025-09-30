시세섹션
ETHZW
ETHZW: Ethzilla Corp

0.0790 USD 0.0001 (0.13%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ETHZW 환율이 오늘 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0640이고 고가는 0.0849이었습니다.

Ethzilla Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is ETHZW stock price today?

Ethzilla Corp stock is priced at 0.0790 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 0.0789, and trading volume reached 189. The live price chart of ETHZW shows these updates.

Does Ethzilla Corp stock pay dividends?

Ethzilla Corp is currently valued at 0.0790. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -78.06% and USD. View the chart live to track ETHZW movements.

How to buy ETHZW stock?

You can buy Ethzilla Corp shares at the current price of 0.0790. Orders are usually placed near 0.0790 or 0.0820, while 189 and 11.27% show market activity. Follow ETHZW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ETHZW stock?

Investing in Ethzilla Corp involves considering the yearly range 0.0590 - 0.3900 and current price 0.0790. Many compare -64.09% and -78.06% before placing orders at 0.0790 or 0.0820. Explore the ETHZW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Ethzilla Corp stock highest prices?

The highest price of Ethzilla Corp in the past year was 0.3900. Within 0.0590 - 0.3900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0789 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ethzilla Corp performance using the live chart.

What are Ethzilla Corp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Ethzilla Corp (ETHZW) over the year was 0.0590. Comparing it with the current 0.0790 and 0.0590 - 0.3900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETHZW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ETHZW stock split?

Ethzilla Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0789, and -78.06% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
0.0640 0.0849
년간 변동
0.0590 0.3900
이전 종가
0.0789
시가
0.0710
Bid
0.0790
Ask
0.0820
저가
0.0640
고가
0.0849
볼륨
189
일일 변동
0.13%
월 변동
-64.09%
6개월 변동
-78.06%
년간 변동율
-78.06%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4