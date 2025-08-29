FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / ESTC
ESTC: Elastic N.V

89.15 USD 0.48 (0.54%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ESTC fiyatı bugün -0.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 87.29 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 90.49 aralığında işlem gördü.

Elastic N.V hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
87.29 90.49
Yıllık aralık
70.14 118.84
Önceki kapanış
89.63
Açılış
90.06
Satış
89.15
Alış
89.45
Düşük
87.29
Yüksek
90.49
Hacim
3.083 K
Günlük değişim
-0.54%
Aylık değişim
7.01%
6 aylık değişim
-0.38%
Yıllık değişim
16.13%
