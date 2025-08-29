Dövizler / ESTC
ESTC: Elastic N.V
89.15 USD 0.48 (0.54%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ESTC fiyatı bugün -0.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 87.29 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 90.49 aralığında işlem gördü.
Elastic N.V hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
87.29 90.49
Yıllık aralık
70.14 118.84
- Önceki kapanış
- 89.63
- Açılış
- 90.06
- Satış
- 89.15
- Alış
- 89.45
- Düşük
- 87.29
- Yüksek
- 90.49
- Hacim
- 3.083 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.54%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.01%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.38%
- Yıllık değişim
- 16.13%
21 Eylül, Pazar