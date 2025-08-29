Moedas / ESTC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ESTC: Elastic N.V
88.70 USD 1.58 (1.81%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ESTC para hoje mudou para 1.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 87.55 e o mais alto foi 88.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Elastic N.V. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESTC Notícias
- Elastic: Path To Re-Rating Getting Clearer (ESTC)
- Elastic: Rebound Isn't As Strong As It Appears (NYSE:ESTC)
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Presents at Piper Sandler 4th Annual Growth Frontiers Conference
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Elastic na conferência da Piper Sandler: insights sobre crescimento estratégico
- Elastic at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Elastic at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Growth Vision
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunication
- Wall Street Analysts Think Elastic (ESTC) Could Surge 40.83%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Elastic: Set The Bar Low And Surpass It Cleanly (NYSE:ESTC)
- Oracle Stock Slides In Choppy Market For AI Stocks. What To Watch Next.
- Elastic stock price target raised to $125 from $95 at UBS on strong Q1
- Elastic Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results - Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)
- Elastic stock price target raised to $119 from $100 at Oppenheimer
- Elastic stock price target raised to $105 from $85 at TD Cowen
- RBC Capital raises Elastic stock price target to $125 on cloud acceleration
- Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats As Nvidia Weighs Heavily; Marvell Flashes This Warning (Live Coverage)
- Stifel raises Elastic NV stock price target to $134 on strong earnings
- Elastic stock price target raised to $122 from $107 at Guggenheim
- Elastic stock rating reiterated at Neutral by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Elastic stock beats F1Q expectations as KeyBanc maintains Sector Weight
- Scotiabank raises Elastic stock price target to $121 on strong quarter
Faixa diária
87.55 88.88
Faixa anual
70.14 118.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 87.12
- Open
- 88.00
- Bid
- 88.70
- Ask
- 89.00
- Low
- 87.55
- High
- 88.88
- Volume
- 70
- Mudança diária
- 1.81%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.88%
- Mudança anual
- 15.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh