KurseKategorien
Währungen / ESTC
Zurück zum Aktien

ESTC: Elastic N.V

89.63 USD 2.51 (2.88%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ESTC hat sich für heute um 2.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 87.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 89.85 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Elastic N.V-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ESTC News

Tagesspanne
87.55 89.85
Jahresspanne
70.14 118.84
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
87.12
Eröffnung
88.00
Bid
89.63
Ask
89.93
Tief
87.55
Hoch
89.85
Volumen
2.967 K
Tagesänderung
2.88%
Monatsänderung
7.59%
6-Monatsänderung
0.16%
Jahresänderung
16.75%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K