ESTC: Elastic N.V
89.63 USD 2.51 (2.88%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ESTC hat sich für heute um 2.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 87.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 89.85 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Elastic N.V-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
87.55 89.85
Jahresspanne
70.14 118.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 87.12
- Eröffnung
- 88.00
- Bid
- 89.63
- Ask
- 89.93
- Tief
- 87.55
- Hoch
- 89.85
- Volumen
- 2.967 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.88%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.16%
- Jahresänderung
- 16.75%
