Currencies / ESTC
ESTC: Elastic N.V
86.41 USD 1.84 (2.08%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESTC exchange rate has changed by -2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.70 and at a high of 88.14.
Follow Elastic N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESTC News
- Elastic: Path To Re-Rating Getting Clearer (ESTC)
- Elastic: Rebound Isn't As Strong As It Appears (NYSE:ESTC)
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Presents at Piper Sandler 4th Annual Growth Frontiers Conference
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Elastic at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Elastic at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Growth Vision
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunication
- Wall Street Analysts Think Elastic (ESTC) Could Surge 40.83%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Elastic: Set The Bar Low And Surpass It Cleanly (NYSE:ESTC)
- Oracle Stock Slides In Choppy Market For AI Stocks. What To Watch Next.
- Elastic stock price target raised to $125 from $95 at UBS on strong Q1
- Elastic Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results - Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)
- Elastic stock price target raised to $119 from $100 at Oppenheimer
- Elastic stock price target raised to $105 from $85 at TD Cowen
- RBC Capital raises Elastic stock price target to $125 on cloud acceleration
- Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats As Nvidia Weighs Heavily; Marvell Flashes This Warning (Live Coverage)
- Stifel raises Elastic NV stock price target to $134 on strong earnings
- Elastic stock price target raised to $122 from $107 at Guggenheim
- Elastic stock rating reiterated at Neutral by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Elastic stock beats F1Q expectations as KeyBanc maintains Sector Weight
- Scotiabank raises Elastic stock price target to $121 on strong quarter
- Canaccord Genuity raises Elastic NV stock price target to $120 on growth outlook
Daily Range
85.70 88.14
Year Range
70.14 118.84
- Previous Close
- 88.25
- Open
- 88.14
- Bid
- 86.41
- Ask
- 86.71
- Low
- 85.70
- High
- 88.14
- Volume
- 965
- Daily Change
- -2.08%
- Month Change
- 3.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.44%
- Year Change
- 12.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%