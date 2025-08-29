货币 / ESTC
ESTC: Elastic N.V
86.84 USD 0.32 (0.37%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ESTC汇率已更改0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点86.43和高点87.86进行交易。
关注Elastic N.V动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ESTC新闻
- Elastic: Path To Re-Rating Getting Clearer (ESTC)
- Elastic: Rebound Isn't As Strong As It Appears (NYSE:ESTC)
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Presents at Piper Sandler 4th Annual Growth Frontiers Conference
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Elastic在派博桑德勒会议上：战略增长洞察
- Elastic at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Elastic at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Growth Vision
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunication
- Wall Street Analysts Think Elastic (ESTC) Could Surge 40.83%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Elastic: Set The Bar Low And Surpass It Cleanly (NYSE:ESTC)
- Oracle Stock Slides In Choppy Market For AI Stocks. What To Watch Next.
- Elastic stock price target raised to $125 from $95 at UBS on strong Q1
- Elastic Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results - Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)
- Elastic stock price target raised to $119 from $100 at Oppenheimer
- Elastic stock price target raised to $105 from $85 at TD Cowen
- RBC Capital raises Elastic stock price target to $125 on cloud acceleration
- Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats As Nvidia Weighs Heavily; Marvell Flashes This Warning (Live Coverage)
- Stifel raises Elastic NV stock price target to $134 on strong earnings
- Elastic stock price target raised to $122 from $107 at Guggenheim
- Elastic stock rating reiterated at Neutral by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Elastic stock beats F1Q expectations as KeyBanc maintains Sector Weight
- Scotiabank raises Elastic stock price target to $121 on strong quarter
日范围
86.43 87.86
年范围
70.14 118.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 86.52
- 开盘价
- 87.12
- 卖价
- 86.84
- 买价
- 87.14
- 最低价
- 86.43
- 最高价
- 87.86
- 交易量
- 289
- 日变化
- 0.37%
- 月变化
- 4.24%
- 6个月变化
- -2.96%
- 年变化
- 13.12%
