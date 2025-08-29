Valute / ESTC
ESTC: Elastic N.V
89.15 USD 0.48 (0.54%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 87.29 e ad un massimo di 90.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Elastic N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
87.29 90.49
Intervallo Annuale
70.14 118.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 89.63
- Apertura
- 90.06
- Bid
- 89.15
- Ask
- 89.45
- Minimo
- 87.29
- Massimo
- 90.49
- Volume
- 3.083 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.13%
20 settembre, sabato