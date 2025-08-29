QuotazioniSezioni
ESTC: Elastic N.V

89.15 USD 0.48 (0.54%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 87.29 e ad un massimo di 90.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Elastic N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
87.29 90.49
Intervallo Annuale
70.14 118.84
Chiusura Precedente
89.63
Apertura
90.06
Bid
89.15
Ask
89.45
Minimo
87.29
Massimo
90.49
Volume
3.083 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.54%
Variazione Mensile
7.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.38%
Variazione Annuale
16.13%
20 settembre, sabato