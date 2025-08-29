통화 / ESTC
ESTC: Elastic N.V
89.15 USD 0.48 (0.54%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ESTC 환율이 오늘 -0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 87.29이고 고가는 90.49이었습니다.
Elastic N.V 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
87.29 90.49
년간 변동
70.14 118.84
- 이전 종가
- 89.63
- 시가
- 90.06
- Bid
- 89.15
- Ask
- 89.45
- 저가
- 87.29
- 고가
- 90.49
- 볼륨
- 3.083 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.54%
- 월 변동
- 7.01%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.38%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.13%
