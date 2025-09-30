- Genel bakış
EPR-PG: EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred
EPR-PG fiyatı bugün 0.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.59 aralığında işlem gördü.
EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EPR-PG stock price today?
EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock is priced at 22.45 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 22.34, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of EPR-PG shows these updates.
Does EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock pay dividends?
EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred is currently valued at 22.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.25% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PG movements.
How to buy EPR-PG stock?
You can buy EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred shares at the current price of 22.45. Orders are usually placed near 22.45 or 22.75, while 19 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow EPR-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPR-PG stock?
Investing in EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred involves considering the yearly range 19.33 - 22.78 and current price 22.45. Many compare 6.30% and 12.25% before placing orders at 22.45 or 22.75. Explore the EPR-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?
The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 22.78. Within 19.33 - 22.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred performance using the live chart.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PG) over the year was 19.33. Comparing it with the current 22.45 and 19.33 - 22.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPR-PG stock split?
EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.34, and 12.25% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.34
- Açılış
- 22.46
- Satış
- 22.45
- Alış
- 22.75
- Düşük
- 22.34
- Yüksek
- 22.59
- Hacim
- 19
- Günlük değişim
- 0.49%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.30%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.25%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.25%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4