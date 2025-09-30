- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EPR-PG: EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred
EPR-PG 환율이 오늘 0.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.34이고 고가는 22.59이었습니다.
EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is EPR-PG stock price today?
EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock is priced at 22.45 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 22.34, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of EPR-PG shows these updates.
Does EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock pay dividends?
EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred is currently valued at 22.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.25% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PG movements.
How to buy EPR-PG stock?
You can buy EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred shares at the current price of 22.45. Orders are usually placed near 22.45 or 22.75, while 19 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow EPR-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPR-PG stock?
Investing in EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred involves considering the yearly range 19.33 - 22.78 and current price 22.45. Many compare 6.30% and 12.25% before placing orders at 22.45 or 22.75. Explore the EPR-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?
The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 22.78. Within 19.33 - 22.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred performance using the live chart.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PG) over the year was 19.33. Comparing it with the current 22.45 and 19.33 - 22.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPR-PG stock split?
EPR Properties 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.34, and 12.25% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.34
- 시가
- 22.46
- Bid
- 22.45
- Ask
- 22.75
- 저가
- 22.34
- 고가
- 22.59
- 볼륨
- 19
- 일일 변동
- 0.49%
- 월 변동
- 6.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.25%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.25%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4