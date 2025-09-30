What is ENO stock price today? Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due stock is priced at 23.2300 today. It trades within -0.47%, yesterday's close was 23.3399, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of ENO shows these updates.

Does Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due stock pay dividends? Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due is currently valued at 23.2300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.33% and USD. View the chart live to track ENO movements.

How to buy ENO stock? You can buy Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due shares at the current price of 23.2300. Orders are usually placed near 23.2300 or 23.2330, while 7 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow ENO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ENO stock? Investing in Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due involves considering the yearly range 21.2142 - 25.2200 and current price 23.2300. Many compare 3.43% and 7.15% before placing orders at 23.2300 or 23.2330. Explore the ENO price chart live with daily changes.

What are ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS, LLC stock highest prices? The highest price of ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS, LLC in the past year was 25.2200. Within 21.2142 - 25.2200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.3399 helps spot resistance levels. Track Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due performance using the live chart.

What are ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS, LLC stock lowest prices? The lowest price of ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS, LLC (ENO) over the year was 21.2142. Comparing it with the current 23.2300 and 21.2142 - 25.2200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ENO moves on the chart live for more details.