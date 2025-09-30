- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ENO: Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due
ENO 환율이 오늘 -0.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.2300이고 고가는 23.3800이었습니다.
Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is ENO stock price today?
Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due stock is priced at 23.2300 today. It trades within -0.47%, yesterday's close was 23.3399, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of ENO shows these updates.
Does Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due stock pay dividends?
Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due is currently valued at 23.2300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.33% and USD. View the chart live to track ENO movements.
How to buy ENO stock?
You can buy Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due shares at the current price of 23.2300. Orders are usually placed near 23.2300 or 23.2330, while 7 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow ENO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ENO stock?
Investing in Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due involves considering the yearly range 21.2142 - 25.2200 and current price 23.2300. Many compare 3.43% and 7.15% before placing orders at 23.2300 or 23.2330. Explore the ENO price chart live with daily changes.
What are ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS, LLC stock highest prices?
The highest price of ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS, LLC in the past year was 25.2200. Within 21.2142 - 25.2200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.3399 helps spot resistance levels. Track Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due performance using the live chart.
What are ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS, LLC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS, LLC (ENO) over the year was 21.2142. Comparing it with the current 23.2300 and 21.2142 - 25.2200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ENO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ENO stock split?
Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.3399, and -6.33% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.3399
- 시가
- 23.3800
- Bid
- 23.2300
- Ask
- 23.2330
- 저가
- 23.2300
- 고가
- 23.3800
- 볼륨
- 7
- 일일 변동
- -0.47%
- 월 변동
- 3.43%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.15%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.33%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4