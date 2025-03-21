KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / EMHY
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

EMHY: iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

39.68 USD 0.10 (0.25%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EMHY fiyatı bugün -0.25% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 39.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 39.81 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EMHY haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EMHY stock price today?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 39.68 today. It trades within -0.25%, yesterday's close was 39.78, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of EMHY shows these updates.

Does iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 39.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.16% and USD. View the chart live to track EMHY movements.

How to buy EMHY stock?

You can buy iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 39.68. Orders are usually placed near 39.68 or 39.98, while 73 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow EMHY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMHY stock?

Investing in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.78 - 40.08 and current price 39.68. Many compare 1.12% and 4.28% before placing orders at 39.68 or 39.98. Explore the EMHY price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 40.08. Within 35.78 - 40.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) over the year was 35.78. Comparing it with the current 39.68 and 35.78 - 40.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMHY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMHY stock split?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.78, and 2.16% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
39.66 39.81
Yıllık aralık
35.78 40.08
Önceki kapanış
39.78
Açılış
39.75
Satış
39.68
Alış
39.98
Düşük
39.66
Yüksek
39.81
Hacim
73
Günlük değişim
-0.25%
Aylık değişim
1.12%
6 aylık değişim
4.28%
Yıllık değişim
2.16%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8