- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EMHY: iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
EMHY exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.66 and at a high of 39.81.
Follow iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMHY News
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- EMHY: Emerging Markets Junk Bond ETF With Little Appeal
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- HYEM: Challenged By Volatility, Erosion And Tariffs (NYSEARCA:HYEM)
- Disruption Creates Opportunity In Emerging Markets Debt
- Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q3 2025
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- Tariffs Rattle Markets - But EM Debt Endures
- EMHY: Structurally Sound In Terms Of Exposure (BATS:EMHY)
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- Income, Resilience, And Diversification
- Is EM Local Debt Benefiting From ‘America First’?
- China Green Bond Sales To Keep Momentum After Hitting 3-Year High
- Emerging Markets: Finding Opportunities Amid The Global Economic Reset
- Risk Rethought: Local Currency In A Shifting World
- Emerging Markets Debt: 4 Questions For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: April 2025
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Trump's Tariffs: The Impact On Fixed Income
- Multi-Asset Income In A New Regime
- What’s Next For EM Debt? 8 Questions To Consider
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMHY stock price today?
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 39.68 today. It trades within -0.25%, yesterday's close was 39.78, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of EMHY shows these updates.
Does iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 39.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.16% and USD. View the chart live to track EMHY movements.
How to buy EMHY stock?
You can buy iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 39.68. Orders are usually placed near 39.68 or 39.98, while 73 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow EMHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMHY stock?
Investing in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.78 - 40.08 and current price 39.68. Many compare 1.12% and 4.28% before placing orders at 39.68 or 39.98. Explore the EMHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 40.08. Within 35.78 - 40.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) over the year was 35.78. Comparing it with the current 39.68 and 35.78 - 40.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMHY stock split?
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.78, and 2.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.78
- Open
- 39.75
- Bid
- 39.68
- Ask
- 39.98
- Low
- 39.66
- High
- 39.81
- Volume
- 73
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.28%
- Year Change
- 2.16%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8