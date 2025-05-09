Dövizler / EMBC
EMBC: Embecta Corp
14.34 USD 0.83 (5.47%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
EMBC fiyatı bugün -5.47% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.32 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.17 aralığında işlem gördü.
Embecta Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
14.32 15.17
Yıllık aralık
9.20 21.46
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.17
- Açılış
- 15.17
- Satış
- 14.34
- Alış
- 14.64
- Düşük
- 14.32
- Yüksek
- 15.17
- Hacim
- 1.105 K
- Günlük değişim
- -5.47%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.04%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.14%
21 Eylül, Pazar