통화 / EMBC
EMBC: Embecta Corp
14.34 USD 0.83 (5.47%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EMBC 환율이 오늘 -5.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.32이고 고가는 15.17이었습니다.
Embecta Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
14.32 15.17
년간 변동
9.20 21.46
- 이전 종가
- 15.17
- 시가
- 15.17
- Bid
- 14.34
- Ask
- 14.64
- 저가
- 14.32
- 고가
- 15.17
- 볼륨
- 1.105 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.47%
- 월 변동
- -1.04%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.14%
20 9월, 토요일