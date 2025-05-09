Valute / EMBC
EMBC: Embecta Corp
14.34 USD 0.83 (5.47%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EMBC ha avuto una variazione del -5.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.32 e ad un massimo di 15.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Embecta Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.32 15.17
Intervallo Annuale
9.20 21.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.17
- Apertura
- 15.17
- Bid
- 14.34
- Ask
- 14.64
- Minimo
- 14.32
- Massimo
- 15.17
- Volume
- 1.105 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.14%
