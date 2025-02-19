Moedas / EMBC
EMBC: Embecta Corp
15.19 USD 0.13 (0.86%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EMBC para hoje mudou para 0.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.88 e o mais alto foi 15.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Embecta Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EMBC Notícias
Faixa diária
14.88 15.21
Faixa anual
9.20 21.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.06
- Open
- 15.06
- Bid
- 15.19
- Ask
- 15.49
- Low
- 14.88
- High
- 15.21
- Volume
- 175
- Mudança diária
- 0.86%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.23%
- Mudança anual
- 8.19%
