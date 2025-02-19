クォートセクション
通貨 / EMBC
EMBC: Embecta Corp

15.17 USD 0.11 (0.73%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EMBCの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.88の安値と15.29の高値で取引されました。

Embecta Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.88 15.29
1年のレンジ
9.20 21.46
以前の終値
15.06
始値
15.06
買値
15.17
買値
15.47
安値
14.88
高値
15.29
出来高
909
1日の変化
0.73%
1ヶ月の変化
4.69%
6ヶ月の変化
19.07%
1年の変化
8.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K