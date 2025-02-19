货币 / EMBC
EMBC: Embecta Corp
15.25 USD 0.17 (1.13%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EMBC汇率已更改1.13%。当日，交易品种以低点15.07和高点15.34进行交易。
关注Embecta Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
15.07 15.34
年范围
9.20 21.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.08
- 开盘价
- 15.16
- 卖价
- 15.25
- 买价
- 15.55
- 最低价
- 15.07
- 最高价
- 15.34
- 交易量
- 337
- 日变化
- 1.13%
- 月变化
- 5.24%
- 6个月变化
- 19.70%
- 年变化
- 8.62%
