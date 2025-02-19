Currencies / EMBC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EMBC: Embecta Corp
15.08 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EMBC exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.92 and at a high of 15.30.
Follow Embecta Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMBC News
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 15th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- Upgrading Embecta Due To Reorganization And Growth Initiatives (NASDAQ:EMBC)
- Embecta: Strategic Reprioritization Holds Promise And Valuations Are Favorable
- Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 25.69% Upside in Embecta Corp. (EMBC): Here's What You Should Know
- Mizuho raises Embecta stock price target to $14 on strong Q3 results
- Embecta Q3 FY 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 8.4%, guidance raised as stock surges
- Embecta earnings beat by $0.35, revenue topped estimates
- Embecta shares rise over 2% as third quarter results surpass expectations
- Embecta declares quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Inbecta at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- InvestingPro’s bearish call on Embecta proves accurate with 48% decline
- Embecta stock hits 52-week low at $10.26 amid market challenges
- BofA cuts Embecta stock price target to $18 from $20
- embecta to Participate in Investor Events
- Embecta stock touches 52-week low at $10.82 amid market challenges
- embecta to Showcase Phased Approach for Value Creation and Present Long Range Financial Plan at 2025 Analyst and Investor Day
- Why Is Embecta Stock Falling On Friday? - Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)
- Embecta beats Q2 expectations, maintains full-year EPS outlook
- Embecta Stock: Weak Outlook But Mouth-Watering Valuation Skew Risk-Reward In Favour
- American Century Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Daily Range
14.92 15.30
Year Range
9.20 21.46
- Previous Close
- 15.08
- Open
- 15.05
- Bid
- 15.08
- Ask
- 15.38
- Low
- 14.92
- High
- 15.30
- Volume
- 721
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 4.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.37%
- Year Change
- 7.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%