EMBC: Embecta Corp
14.34 USD 0.83 (5.47%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EMBC a changé de -5.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.32 et à un maximum de 15.17.
Suivez la dynamique Embecta Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
EMBC Nouvelles
Range quotidien
14.32 15.17
Range Annuel
9.20 21.46
- Clôture Précédente
- 15.17
- Ouverture
- 15.17
- Bid
- 14.34
- Ask
- 14.64
- Plus Bas
- 14.32
- Plus Haut
- 15.17
- Volume
- 1.105 K
- Changement quotidien
- -5.47%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.04%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 12.56%
- Changement Annuel
- 2.14%
20 septembre, samedi