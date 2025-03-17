KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / EDOW
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

EDOW: First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

39.88 USD 0.14 (0.35%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EDOW fiyatı bugün 0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 39.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 39.88 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EDOW haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EDOW stock price today?

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock is priced at 39.88 today. It trades within 0.35%, yesterday's close was 39.74, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of EDOW shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF is currently valued at 39.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.46% and USD. View the chart live to track EDOW movements.

How to buy EDOW stock?

You can buy First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF shares at the current price of 39.88. Orders are usually placed near 39.88 or 40.18, while 14 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow EDOW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EDOW stock?

Investing in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.52 - 40.11 and current price 39.88. Many compare 1.14% and 11.12% before placing orders at 39.88 or 40.18. Explore the EDOW price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the past year was 40.11. Within 31.52 - 40.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) over the year was 31.52. Comparing it with the current 39.88 and 31.52 - 40.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDOW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EDOW stock split?

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.74, and 11.46% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
39.67 39.88
Yıllık aralık
31.52 40.11
Önceki kapanış
39.74
Açılış
39.71
Satış
39.88
Alış
40.18
Düşük
39.67
Yüksek
39.88
Hacim
14
Günlük değişim
0.35%
Aylık değişim
1.14%
6 aylık değişim
11.12%
Yıllık değişim
11.46%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8