EDOW: First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

39.63 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EDOW exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.51 and at a high of 39.66.

Follow First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
39.51 39.66
Year Range
31.52 39.94
Previous Close
39.62
Open
39.66
Bid
39.63
Ask
39.93
Low
39.51
High
39.66
Volume
26
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
0.51%
6 Months Change
10.42%
Year Change
10.76%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev