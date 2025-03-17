Currencies / EDOW
EDOW: First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF
39.63 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EDOW exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.51 and at a high of 39.66.
Follow First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EDOW News
Daily Range
39.51 39.66
Year Range
31.52 39.94
- Previous Close
- 39.62
- Open
- 39.66
- Bid
- 39.63
- Ask
- 39.93
- Low
- 39.51
- High
- 39.66
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.42%
- Year Change
- 10.76%
