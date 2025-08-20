Dövizler / DY
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DY: Dycom Industries Inc
269.78 USD 1.18 (0.44%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DY fiyatı bugün -0.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 267.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 271.37 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dycom Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DY haberleri
- Dycom Industries (DY) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- UBS, büyüme görünümü nedeniyle Dycom Industries hisse fiyat hedefini 296 dolarda tuttu
- Dycom Industries stock price target maintained at $296 by UBS on growth outlook
- Has Dycom Industries (DY) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- Dycom Industries Goldman Sachs Konferansı’nda: Stratejik Büyüme ve Fırsatlar
- Dycom Industries at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Opportunities
- GLDD vs. DY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications &
- GLDD or DY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Dycom Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Down
- Dycom Industries (DY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Dycom Industries price target raised to $296 by UBS on growth outlook
- Dycom Industries stock price target raised to $300 by Raymond James
- Dycom Industries stock price target raised to $275 from $250 at JPMorgan
- Berenberg reiterates Buy rating on Glencore stock amid underperformance
- Why Dycom Industries Stock Withered by Almost 5% on Wednesday
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Palantir, Avago lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Dycom Industries Sets Q2 Revenue Record
- Dycom Industries Stock Slides As Record Q2 Earnings Beat But Sales Miss Street Estimates - Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)
- La-Z-Boy Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins James Hardie Industries, Alcon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), Alcon (NYSE:ALC)
Günlük aralık
267.99 271.37
Yıllık aralık
131.37 285.63
- Önceki kapanış
- 270.96
- Açılış
- 269.09
- Satış
- 269.78
- Alış
- 270.08
- Düşük
- 267.99
- Yüksek
- 271.37
- Hacim
- 385
- Günlük değişim
- -0.44%
- Aylık değişim
- 9.08%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 77.35%
- Yıllık değişim
- 39.08%
21 Eylül, Pazar