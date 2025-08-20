FiyatlarBölümler
DY: Dycom Industries Inc

269.78 USD 1.18 (0.44%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DY fiyatı bugün -0.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 267.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 271.37 aralığında işlem gördü.

Dycom Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
267.99 271.37
Yıllık aralık
131.37 285.63
Önceki kapanış
270.96
Açılış
269.09
Satış
269.78
Alış
270.08
Düşük
267.99
Yüksek
271.37
Hacim
385
Günlük değişim
-0.44%
Aylık değişim
9.08%
6 aylık değişim
77.35%
Yıllık değişim
39.08%
21 Eylül, Pazar