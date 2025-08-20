Valute / DY
DY: Dycom Industries Inc
269.78 USD 1.18 (0.44%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DY ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 267.99 e ad un massimo di 271.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Dycom Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
267.99 271.37
Intervallo Annuale
131.37 285.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 270.96
- Apertura
- 269.09
- Bid
- 269.78
- Ask
- 270.08
- Minimo
- 267.99
- Massimo
- 271.37
- Volume
- 385
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 77.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.08%
20 settembre, sabato