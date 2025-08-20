QuotazioniSezioni
DY: Dycom Industries Inc

269.78 USD 1.18 (0.44%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DY ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 267.99 e ad un massimo di 271.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Dycom Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
267.99 271.37
Intervallo Annuale
131.37 285.63
Chiusura Precedente
270.96
Apertura
269.09
Bid
269.78
Ask
270.08
Minimo
267.99
Massimo
271.37
Volume
385
Variazione giornaliera
-0.44%
Variazione Mensile
9.08%
Variazione Semestrale
77.35%
Variazione Annuale
39.08%
