通貨 / DY
DY: Dycom Industries Inc
261.98 USD 8.82 (3.48%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DYの今日の為替レートは、3.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり254.90の安値と267.23の高値で取引されました。
Dycom Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DY News
- UBSがDycom Industriesの成長見通しに基づき株価目標を296ドルに維持
- Has Dycom Industries (DY) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- ゴールドマン・サックス・カンファレンスにおけるダイコム・インダストリーズ：戦略的成長と機会
- GLDD vs. DY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications &
- GLDD or DY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Dycom Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Down
- Dycom Industries (DY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Dycom Industries price target raised to $296 by UBS on growth outlook
- Dycom Industries stock price target raised to $300 by Raymond James
- Dycom Industries stock price target raised to $275 from $250 at JPMorgan
- Berenberg reiterates Buy rating on Glencore stock amid underperformance
- Why Dycom Industries Stock Withered by Almost 5% on Wednesday
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Palantir, Avago lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Dycom Industries Sets Q2 Revenue Record
- Dycom Industries Stock Slides As Record Q2 Earnings Beat But Sales Miss Street Estimates - Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)
- La-Z-Boy Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins James Hardie Industries, Alcon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), Alcon (NYSE:ALC)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Trips As Nasdaq Falls; Palantir Tests Key Level As Retail Stock Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
1日のレンジ
254.90 267.23
1年のレンジ
131.37 285.63
- 以前の終値
- 253.16
- 始値
- 254.90
- 買値
- 261.98
- 買値
- 262.28
- 安値
- 254.90
- 高値
- 267.23
- 出来高
- 1.011 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 72.22%
- 1年の変化
- 35.06%
