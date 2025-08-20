CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / DY
Volver a Acciones

DY: Dycom Industries Inc

261.98 USD 8.82 (3.48%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DY de hoy ha cambiado un 3.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 254.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 267.23.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dycom Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DY News

Rango diario
254.90 267.23
Rango anual
131.37 285.63
Cierres anteriores
253.16
Open
254.90
Bid
261.98
Ask
262.28
Low
254.90
High
267.23
Volumen
1.011 K
Cambio diario
3.48%
Cambio mensual
5.92%
Cambio a 6 meses
72.22%
Cambio anual
35.06%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B