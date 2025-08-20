Divisas / DY
DY: Dycom Industries Inc
261.98 USD 8.82 (3.48%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DY de hoy ha cambiado un 3.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 254.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 267.23.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dycom Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
254.90 267.23
Rango anual
131.37 285.63
- Cierres anteriores
- 253.16
- Open
- 254.90
- Bid
- 261.98
- Ask
- 262.28
- Low
- 254.90
- High
- 267.23
- Volumen
- 1.011 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.48%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.92%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 72.22%
- Cambio anual
- 35.06%
