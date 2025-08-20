货币 / DY
DY: Dycom Industries Inc
253.16 USD 2.28 (0.89%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DY汇率已更改-0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点250.81和高点256.63进行交易。
关注Dycom Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
250.81 256.63
年范围
131.37 285.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 255.44
- 开盘价
- 255.92
- 卖价
- 253.16
- 买价
- 253.46
- 最低价
- 250.81
- 最高价
- 256.63
- 交易量
- 391
- 日变化
- -0.89%
- 月变化
- 2.36%
- 6个月变化
- 66.42%
- 年变化
- 30.52%
