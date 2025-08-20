Currencies / DY
DY: Dycom Industries Inc
251.21 USD 4.23 (1.66%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DY exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 250.81 and at a high of 256.63.
Follow Dycom Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
250.81 256.63
Year Range
131.37 285.63
- Previous Close
- 255.44
- Open
- 255.92
- Bid
- 251.21
- Ask
- 251.51
- Low
- 250.81
- High
- 256.63
- Volume
- 302
- Daily Change
- -1.66%
- Month Change
- 1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.14%
- Year Change
- 29.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%