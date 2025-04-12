- Genel bakış
DXD: ProShares UltraShort Dow30
DXD fiyatı bugün -0.27% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.28 aralığında işlem gördü.
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DXD stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock is priced at 22.00 today. It trades within -0.27%, yesterday's close was 22.06, and trading volume reached 900. The live price chart of DXD shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 is currently valued at 22.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.97% and USD. View the chart live to track DXD movements.
How to buy DXD stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares at the current price of 22.00. Orders are usually placed near 22.00 or 22.30, while 900 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow DXD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DXD stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 21.86 - 35.79 and current price 22.00. Many compare -5.74% and -21.18% before placing orders at 22.00 or 22.30. Explore the DXD price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the past year was 35.79. Within 21.86 - 35.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Dow30 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (DXD) over the year was 21.86. Comparing it with the current 22.00 and 21.86 - 35.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DXD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DXD stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.06, and -19.97% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.06
- Açılış
- 22.10
- Satış
- 22.00
- Alış
- 22.30
- Düşük
- 21.98
- Yüksek
- 22.28
- Hacim
- 900
- Günlük değişim
- -0.27%
- Aylık değişim
- -5.74%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -21.18%
- Yıllık değişim
- -19.97%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M