DXD: ProShares UltraShort Dow30

22.06 USD 0.07 (0.32%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DXD 환율이 오늘 -0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.00이고 고가는 22.23이었습니다.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DXD stock price today?

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock is priced at 22.06 today. It trades within -0.32%, yesterday's close was 22.13, and trading volume reached 955. The live price chart of DXD shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 is currently valued at 22.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.75% and USD. View the chart live to track DXD movements.

How to buy DXD stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares at the current price of 22.06. Orders are usually placed near 22.06 or 22.36, while 955 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow DXD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DXD stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 21.86 - 35.79 and current price 22.06. Many compare -5.48% and -20.96% before placing orders at 22.06 or 22.36. Explore the DXD price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the past year was 35.79. Within 21.86 - 35.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Dow30 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (DXD) over the year was 21.86. Comparing it with the current 22.06 and 21.86 - 35.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DXD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DXD stock split?

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.13, and -19.75% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
22.00 22.23
년간 변동
21.86 35.79
이전 종가
22.13
시가
22.01
Bid
22.06
Ask
22.36
저가
22.00
고가
22.23
볼륨
955
일일 변동
-0.32%
월 변동
-5.48%
6개월 변동
-20.96%
년간 변동율
-19.75%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8