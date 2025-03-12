KotasyonBölümler
DVY: iShares Select Dividend ETF

142.10 USD 0.68 (0.48%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DVY fiyatı bugün 0.48% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 140.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 142.21 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Select Dividend ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DVY stock price today?

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock is priced at 142.10 today. It trades within 0.48%, yesterday's close was 141.42, and trading volume reached 1031. The live price chart of DVY shows these updates.

Does iShares Select Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Select Dividend ETF is currently valued at 142.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.26% and USD. View the chart live to track DVY movements.

How to buy DVY stock?

You can buy iShares Select Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 142.10. Orders are usually placed near 142.10 or 142.40, while 1031 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow DVY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVY stock?

Investing in iShares Select Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 115.94 - 144.09 and current price 142.10. Many compare 0.75% and 5.90% before placing orders at 142.10 or 142.40. Explore the DVY price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Select Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the past year was 144.09. Within 115.94 - 144.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 141.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Select Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Select Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) over the year was 115.94. Comparing it with the current 142.10 and 115.94 - 144.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVY stock split?

iShares Select Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 141.42, and 5.26% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
140.75 142.21
Yıllık aralık
115.94 144.09
Önceki kapanış
141.42
Açılış
141.17
Satış
142.10
Alış
142.40
Düşük
140.75
Yüksek
142.21
Hacim
1.031 K
Günlük değişim
0.48%
Aylık değişim
0.75%
6 aylık değişim
5.90%
Yıllık değişim
5.26%
