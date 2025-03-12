- 개요
DVY: iShares Select Dividend ETF
DVY 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 140.56이고 고가는 141.66이었습니다.
iShares Select Dividend ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is DVY stock price today?
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock is priced at 141.42 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 141.36, and trading volume reached 1121. The live price chart of DVY shows these updates.
Does iShares Select Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Select Dividend ETF is currently valued at 141.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.76% and USD. View the chart live to track DVY movements.
How to buy DVY stock?
You can buy iShares Select Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 141.42. Orders are usually placed near 141.42 or 141.72, while 1121 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow DVY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVY stock?
Investing in iShares Select Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 115.94 - 144.09 and current price 141.42. Many compare 0.27% and 5.40% before placing orders at 141.42 or 141.72. Explore the DVY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Select Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the past year was 144.09. Within 115.94 - 144.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 141.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Select Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Select Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) over the year was 115.94. Comparing it with the current 141.42 and 115.94 - 144.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVY stock split?
iShares Select Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 141.36, and 4.76% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 141.36
- 시가
- 141.66
- Bid
- 141.42
- Ask
- 141.72
- 저가
- 140.56
- 고가
- 141.66
- 볼륨
- 1.121 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.04%
- 월 변동
- 0.27%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.40%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.76%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8