KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / DVLU
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

DVLU: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

33.62 USD 0.51 (1.54%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DVLU fiyatı bugün 1.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.41 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.62 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DVLU haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DVLU stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock is priced at 33.62 today. It trades within 1.54%, yesterday's close was 33.11, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of DVLU shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF is currently valued at 33.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.30% and USD. View the chart live to track DVLU movements.

How to buy DVLU stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF shares at the current price of 33.62. Orders are usually placed near 33.62 or 33.92, while 13 and 0.63% show market activity. Follow DVLU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVLU stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.10 - 33.62 and current price 33.62. Many compare 8.77% and 16.33% before placing orders at 33.62 or 33.92. Explore the DVLU price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the past year was 33.62. Within 24.10 - 33.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) over the year was 24.10. Comparing it with the current 33.62 and 24.10 - 33.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVLU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVLU stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.11, and 10.30% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
33.41 33.62
Yıllık aralık
24.10 33.62
Önceki kapanış
33.11
Açılış
33.41
Satış
33.62
Alış
33.92
Düşük
33.41
Yüksek
33.62
Hacim
13
Günlük değişim
1.54%
Aylık değişim
8.77%
6 aylık değişim
16.33%
Yıllık değişim
10.30%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8