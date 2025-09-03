QuotesSections
DVLU: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

33.62 USD 0.51 (1.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DVLU exchange rate has changed by 1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.41 and at a high of 33.62.

Follow First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DVLU stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock is priced at 33.62 today. It trades within 1.54%, yesterday's close was 33.11, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of DVLU shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF is currently valued at 33.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.30% and USD. View the chart live to track DVLU movements.

How to buy DVLU stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF shares at the current price of 33.62. Orders are usually placed near 33.62 or 33.92, while 13 and 0.63% show market activity. Follow DVLU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVLU stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.10 - 33.62 and current price 33.62. Many compare 8.77% and 16.33% before placing orders at 33.62 or 33.92. Explore the DVLU price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the past year was 33.62. Within 24.10 - 33.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) over the year was 24.10. Comparing it with the current 33.62 and 24.10 - 33.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVLU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVLU stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.11, and 10.30% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
33.41 33.62
Year Range
24.10 33.62
Previous Close
33.11
Open
33.41
Bid
33.62
Ask
33.92
Low
33.41
High
33.62
Volume
13
Daily Change
1.54%
Month Change
8.77%
6 Months Change
16.33%
Year Change
10.30%
