DVLU: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

33.11 USD 0.36 (1.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DVLU 환율이 오늘 1.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.11이고 고가는 33.12이었습니다.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DVLU stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock is priced at 33.11 today. It trades within 1.10%, yesterday's close was 32.75, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DVLU shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF is currently valued at 33.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.63% and USD. View the chart live to track DVLU movements.

How to buy DVLU stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF shares at the current price of 33.11. Orders are usually placed near 33.11 or 33.41, while 2 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow DVLU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVLU stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.10 - 33.24 and current price 33.11. Many compare 7.12% and 14.57% before placing orders at 33.11 or 33.41. Explore the DVLU price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the past year was 33.24. Within 24.10 - 33.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) over the year was 24.10. Comparing it with the current 33.11 and 24.10 - 33.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVLU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVLU stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.75, and 8.63% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
33.11 33.12
년간 변동
24.10 33.24
이전 종가
32.75
시가
33.12
Bid
33.11
Ask
33.41
저가
33.11
고가
33.12
볼륨
2
일일 변동
1.10%
월 변동
7.12%
6개월 변동
14.57%
년간 변동율
8.63%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8