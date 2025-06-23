- Genel bakış
DUST: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
DUST fiyatı bugün -1.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 10.70 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 11.42 aralığında işlem gördü.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DUST haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DUST stock price today?
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock is priced at 10.93 today. It trades within -1.80%, yesterday's close was 11.13, and trading volume reached 4900. The live price chart of DUST shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares is currently valued at 10.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 109.79% and USD. View the chart live to track DUST movements.
How to buy DUST stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares at the current price of 10.93. Orders are usually placed near 10.93 or 11.23, while 4900 and -3.79% show market activity. Follow DUST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUST stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 4.31 - 70.76 and current price 10.93. Many compare -30.43% and -69.61% before placing orders at 10.93 or 11.23. Explore the DUST price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the past year was 70.76. Within 4.31 - 70.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) over the year was 4.31. Comparing it with the current 10.93 and 4.31 - 70.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUST stock split?
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.13, and 109.79% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 11.13
- Açılış
- 11.36
- Satış
- 10.93
- Alış
- 11.23
- Düşük
- 10.70
- Yüksek
- 11.42
- Hacim
- 4.900 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.80%
- Aylık değişim
- -30.43%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -69.61%
- Yıllık değişim
- 109.79%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8