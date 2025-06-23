- 개요
DUST: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
DUST 환율이 오늘 -2.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.77이고 고가는 11.24이었습니다.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DUST stock price today?
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock is priced at 11.13 today. It trades within -2.71%, yesterday's close was 11.44, and trading volume reached 4039. The live price chart of DUST shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares is currently valued at 11.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 113.63% and USD. View the chart live to track DUST movements.
How to buy DUST stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares at the current price of 11.13. Orders are usually placed near 11.13 or 11.43, while 4039 and 2.49% show market activity. Follow DUST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUST stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 4.31 - 70.76 and current price 11.13. Many compare -29.15% and -69.05% before placing orders at 11.13 or 11.43. Explore the DUST price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the past year was 70.76. Within 4.31 - 70.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) over the year was 4.31. Comparing it with the current 11.13 and 4.31 - 70.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUST stock split?
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.44, and 113.63% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 11.44
- 시가
- 10.86
- Bid
- 11.13
- Ask
- 11.43
- 저가
- 10.77
- 고가
- 11.24
- 볼륨
- 4.039 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.71%
- 월 변동
- -29.15%
- 6개월 변동
- -69.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 113.63%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8