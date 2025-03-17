- Genel bakış
DURA: VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF
DURA fiyatı bugün 0.42% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.69 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.84 aralığında işlem gördü.
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DURA haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DURA stock price today?
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock is priced at 33.84 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 33.70, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DURA shows these updates.
Does VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 33.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.83% and USD. View the chart live to track DURA movements.
How to buy DURA stock?
You can buy VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 33.84. Orders are usually placed near 33.84 or 34.14, while 5 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow DURA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DURA stock?
Investing in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.21 - 35.07 and current price 33.84. Many compare -1.17% and 1.23% before placing orders at 33.84 or 34.14. Explore the DURA price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the past year was 35.07. Within 29.21 - 35.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (DURA) over the year was 29.21. Comparing it with the current 33.84 and 29.21 - 35.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DURA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DURA stock split?
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.70, and -1.83% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 33.70
- Açılış
- 33.69
- Satış
- 33.84
- Alış
- 34.14
- Düşük
- 33.69
- Yüksek
- 33.84
- Hacim
- 5
- Günlük değişim
- 0.42%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.17%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.23%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.83%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8