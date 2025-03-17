- 개요
DURA: VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF
DURA 환율이 오늘 -0.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.62이고 고가는 33.71이었습니다.
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DURA News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DURA stock price today?
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock is priced at 33.70 today. It trades within -0.24%, yesterday's close was 33.78, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of DURA shows these updates.
Does VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 33.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.23% and USD. View the chart live to track DURA movements.
How to buy DURA stock?
You can buy VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 33.70. Orders are usually placed near 33.70 or 34.00, while 21 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow DURA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DURA stock?
Investing in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.21 - 35.07 and current price 33.70. Many compare -1.58% and 0.81% before placing orders at 33.70 or 34.00. Explore the DURA price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the past year was 35.07. Within 29.21 - 35.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (DURA) over the year was 29.21. Comparing it with the current 33.70 and 29.21 - 35.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DURA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DURA stock split?
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.78, and -2.23% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 33.78
- 시가
- 33.69
- Bid
- 33.70
- Ask
- 34.00
- 저가
- 33.62
- 고가
- 33.71
- 볼륨
- 21
- 일일 변동
- -0.24%
- 월 변동
- -1.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.81%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.23%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8