DRSK: Aptus Defined Risk ETF

28.86 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DRSK fiyatı bugün 0.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 28.88 aralığında işlem gördü.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DRSK stock price today?

Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock is priced at 28.86 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 28.85, and trading volume reached 336. The live price chart of DRSK shows these updates.

Does Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock pay dividends?

Aptus Defined Risk ETF is currently valued at 28.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.83% and USD. View the chart live to track DRSK movements.

How to buy DRSK stock?

You can buy Aptus Defined Risk ETF shares at the current price of 28.86. Orders are usually placed near 28.86 or 29.16, while 336 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow DRSK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DRSK stock?

Investing in Aptus Defined Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.43 - 29.43 and current price 28.86. Many compare 0.94% and 5.44% before placing orders at 28.86 or 29.16. Explore the DRSK price chart live with daily changes.

What are Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the past year was 29.43. Within 26.43 - 29.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aptus Defined Risk ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) over the year was 26.43. Comparing it with the current 28.86 and 26.43 - 29.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRSK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DRSK stock split?

Aptus Defined Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.85, and 1.83% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
28.78 28.88
Yıllık aralık
26.43 29.43
Önceki kapanış
28.85
Açılış
28.87
Satış
28.86
Alış
29.16
Düşük
28.78
Yüksek
28.88
Hacim
336
Günlük değişim
0.03%
Aylık değişim
0.94%
6 aylık değişim
5.44%
Yıllık değişim
1.83%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8