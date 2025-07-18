- Overview
DRSK: Aptus Defined Risk ETF
DRSK exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.78 and at a high of 28.88.
Follow Aptus Defined Risk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DRSK News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DRSK stock price today?
Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock is priced at 28.86 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 28.85, and trading volume reached 336. The live price chart of DRSK shows these updates.
Does Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock pay dividends?
Aptus Defined Risk ETF is currently valued at 28.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.83% and USD. View the chart live to track DRSK movements.
How to buy DRSK stock?
You can buy Aptus Defined Risk ETF shares at the current price of 28.86. Orders are usually placed near 28.86 or 29.16, while 336 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow DRSK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DRSK stock?
Investing in Aptus Defined Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.43 - 29.43 and current price 28.86. Many compare 0.94% and 5.44% before placing orders at 28.86 or 29.16. Explore the DRSK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the past year was 29.43. Within 26.43 - 29.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aptus Defined Risk ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) over the year was 26.43. Comparing it with the current 28.86 and 26.43 - 29.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRSK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DRSK stock split?
Aptus Defined Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.85, and 1.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.85
- Open
- 28.87
- Bid
- 28.86
- Ask
- 29.16
- Low
- 28.78
- High
- 28.88
- Volume
- 336
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.44%
- Year Change
- 1.83%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8