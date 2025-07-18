QuotesSections
Currencies / DRSK
Back to US Stock Market

DRSK: Aptus Defined Risk ETF

28.86 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DRSK exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.78 and at a high of 28.88.

Follow Aptus Defined Risk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRSK News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DRSK stock price today?

Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock is priced at 28.86 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 28.85, and trading volume reached 336. The live price chart of DRSK shows these updates.

Does Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock pay dividends?

Aptus Defined Risk ETF is currently valued at 28.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.83% and USD. View the chart live to track DRSK movements.

How to buy DRSK stock?

You can buy Aptus Defined Risk ETF shares at the current price of 28.86. Orders are usually placed near 28.86 or 29.16, while 336 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow DRSK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DRSK stock?

Investing in Aptus Defined Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.43 - 29.43 and current price 28.86. Many compare 0.94% and 5.44% before placing orders at 28.86 or 29.16. Explore the DRSK price chart live with daily changes.

What are Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the past year was 29.43. Within 26.43 - 29.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aptus Defined Risk ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) over the year was 26.43. Comparing it with the current 28.86 and 26.43 - 29.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRSK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DRSK stock split?

Aptus Defined Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.85, and 1.83% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.78 28.88
Year Range
26.43 29.43
Previous Close
28.85
Open
28.87
Bid
28.86
Ask
29.16
Low
28.78
High
28.88
Volume
336
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
0.94%
6 Months Change
5.44%
Year Change
1.83%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8