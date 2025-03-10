- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DRIP: Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares
DRIP fiyatı bugün 2.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.46 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 8.72 aralığında işlem gördü.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRIP haberleri
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- April World And Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- U.S. March Oil Production At New High
- GUSH And DRIP: Leveraged Trading Tools For Oil And Gas Company Bulls And Bears
- Higher OPEC+ Supply And Geopolitics Dominate Oil Market
- U.S. December Oil Production At All-Time High
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DRIP stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock is priced at 8.56 today. It trades within 2.03%, yesterday's close was 8.39, and trading volume reached 2821. The live price chart of DRIP shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares is currently valued at 8.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.46% and USD. View the chart live to track DRIP movements.
How to buy DRIP stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares shares at the current price of 8.56. Orders are usually placed near 8.56 or 8.86, while 2821 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow DRIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DRIP stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 7.72 - 17.48 and current price 8.56. Many compare -2.39% and -19.47% before placing orders at 8.56 or 8.86. Explore the DRIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares in the past year was 17.48. Within 7.72 - 17.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) over the year was 7.72. Comparing it with the current 8.56 and 7.72 - 17.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DRIP stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.39, and -26.46% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 8.39
- Açılış
- 8.58
- Satış
- 8.56
- Alış
- 8.86
- Düşük
- 8.46
- Yüksek
- 8.72
- Hacim
- 2.821 K
- Günlük değişim
- 2.03%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.39%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -19.47%
- Yıllık değişim
- -26.46%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8