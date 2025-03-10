What is DRIP stock price today? Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock is priced at 8.56 today. It trades within 2.03%, yesterday's close was 8.39, and trading volume reached 2821. The live price chart of DRIP shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock pay dividends? Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares is currently valued at 8.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.46% and USD. View the chart live to track DRIP movements.

How to buy DRIP stock? You can buy Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares shares at the current price of 8.56. Orders are usually placed near 8.56 or 8.86, while 2821 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow DRIP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DRIP stock? Investing in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 7.72 - 17.48 and current price 8.56. Many compare -2.39% and -19.47% before placing orders at 8.56 or 8.86. Explore the DRIP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock highest prices? The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares in the past year was 17.48. Within 7.72 - 17.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) over the year was 7.72. Comparing it with the current 8.56 and 7.72 - 17.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRIP moves on the chart live for more details.