DRIP: Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares
DRIP 환율이 오늘 5.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.07이고 고가는 8.47이었습니다.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DRIP News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DRIP stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock is priced at 8.39 today. It trades within 5.40%, yesterday's close was 7.96, and trading volume reached 2352. The live price chart of DRIP shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares is currently valued at 8.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -27.92% and USD. View the chart live to track DRIP movements.
How to buy DRIP stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares shares at the current price of 8.39. Orders are usually placed near 8.39 or 8.69, while 2352 and 3.97% show market activity. Follow DRIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DRIP stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 7.72 - 17.48 and current price 8.39. Many compare -4.33% and -21.07% before placing orders at 8.39 or 8.69. Explore the DRIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares in the past year was 17.48. Within 7.72 - 17.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) over the year was 7.72. Comparing it with the current 8.39 and 7.72 - 17.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DRIP stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.96, and -27.92% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 7.96
- 시가
- 8.07
- Bid
- 8.39
- Ask
- 8.69
- 저가
- 8.07
- 고가
- 8.47
- 볼륨
- 2.352 K
- 일일 변동
- 5.40%
- 월 변동
- -4.33%
- 6개월 변동
- -21.07%
- 년간 변동율
- -27.92%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8