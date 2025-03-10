시세섹션
DRIP: Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

8.39 USD 0.43 (5.40%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DRIP 환율이 오늘 5.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.07이고 고가는 8.47이었습니다.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DRIP stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock is priced at 8.39 today. It trades within 5.40%, yesterday's close was 7.96, and trading volume reached 2352. The live price chart of DRIP shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares is currently valued at 8.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -27.92% and USD. View the chart live to track DRIP movements.

How to buy DRIP stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares shares at the current price of 8.39. Orders are usually placed near 8.39 or 8.69, while 2352 and 3.97% show market activity. Follow DRIP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DRIP stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 7.72 - 17.48 and current price 8.39. Many compare -4.33% and -21.07% before placing orders at 8.39 or 8.69. Explore the DRIP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares in the past year was 17.48. Within 7.72 - 17.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) over the year was 7.72. Comparing it with the current 8.39 and 7.72 - 17.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRIP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DRIP stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.96, and -27.92% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
8.07 8.47
년간 변동
7.72 17.48
이전 종가
7.96
시가
8.07
Bid
8.39
Ask
8.69
저가
8.07
고가
8.47
볼륨
2.352 K
일일 변동
5.40%
월 변동
-4.33%
6개월 변동
-21.07%
년간 변동율
-27.92%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8