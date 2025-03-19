What is DHS stock price today? WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock is priced at 100.79 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 100.13, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of DHS shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock pay dividends? WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund is currently valued at 100.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.90% and USD. View the chart live to track DHS movements.

How to buy DHS stock? You can buy WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 100.79. Orders are usually placed near 100.79 or 101.09, while 37 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow DHS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DHS stock? Investing in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 85.71 - 101.90 and current price 100.79. Many compare -0.01% and 2.26% before placing orders at 100.79 or 101.09. Explore the DHS price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock highest prices? The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the past year was 101.90. Within 85.71 - 101.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock lowest prices? The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) over the year was 85.71. Comparing it with the current 100.79 and 85.71 - 101.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DHS moves on the chart live for more details.