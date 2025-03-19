QuotesSections
Currencies / DHS
DHS: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

100.79 USD 0.66 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DHS exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.91 and at a high of 100.79.

Follow WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DHS stock price today?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock is priced at 100.79 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 100.13, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of DHS shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund is currently valued at 100.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.90% and USD. View the chart live to track DHS movements.

How to buy DHS stock?

You can buy WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 100.79. Orders are usually placed near 100.79 or 101.09, while 37 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow DHS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DHS stock?

Investing in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 85.71 - 101.90 and current price 100.79. Many compare -0.01% and 2.26% before placing orders at 100.79 or 101.09. Explore the DHS price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the past year was 101.90. Within 85.71 - 101.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) over the year was 85.71. Comparing it with the current 100.79 and 85.71 - 101.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DHS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DHS stock split?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.13, and 7.90% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
99.91 100.79
Year Range
85.71 101.90
Previous Close
100.13
Open
100.29
Bid
100.79
Ask
101.09
Low
99.91
High
100.79
Volume
37
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
-0.01%
6 Months Change
2.26%
Year Change
7.90%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8